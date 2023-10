Old Church Heptonstall

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Abandoned".

This is the remains of the original church at Heptonstall it was dedicated to St Thomas a Becket was built between 1256 and 1260. Following a storm in 1847 the west face of the tower fell away, repairs took place and the church was used up to 1854, a new replacement church was built within the grounds, the new church was consecrated on 26th October 1854 by Bishop Longley of Ripon and dedicated to St Thomas the Apostle.