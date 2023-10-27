Sign up
Previous
Photo 1993
Dappled Light
Went to another part of the Rockdale canal today after the responce to yesterdays posting, this part is not quite as colourful as yesterdays image,
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3676
photos
83
followers
17
following
546% complete
View this month »
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
27th October 2023 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
canal
,
dappled light
,
rochdale canal
Annie-Sue
ace
not as colourful, maybe, but the leading lines and the depth make it very satisfying
October 27th, 2023
Peter
ace
@anniesue
Many thanks for your lovely comment and adding as a Fav Annie-Sue, it’s appreciated, it was a much better day weather wise today:)
October 27th, 2023
