Photo 1999
Little Robin
Managed a quick shot of this Robin in the woodland before the rains came back again
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
2nd November 2023 11:23am
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
robin
Hazel
ace
Delightful, Peter!
November 3rd, 2023
