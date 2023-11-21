Sign up
Photo 2018
Back Garden View
The view from my back garden today, if you look in close you will see two boys walking home from school.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3701
photos
83
followers
17
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
21st November 2023 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
52wc-2023-w47
