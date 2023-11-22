Sign up
Previous
Photo 2019
Another Rainy Day
Captured these rain droplets on my walk this afternoon.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
1
1
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
Taken
22nd November 2023 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
droplets
Heather
You got a great shot to capture the rainy day, Peter! I love your simple composition, focus, and dof- all looking great in b/w! Fav
November 22nd, 2023
