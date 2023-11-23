Sign up
Previous
Photo 2020
Playing with Bokeh
Yet another wet day today, tried photography rain drops.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3703
photos
82
followers
17
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M4
Taken
23rd November 2023 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
abstract
,
bokeh
,
droplets
John Falconer
ace
Terrific shot
November 23rd, 2023
Heather
ace
Fabulous, Peter! Love your focus on the one raindrop and your amazing bokeh! Fav
November 23rd, 2023
