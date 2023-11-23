Previous
Playing with Bokeh by pcoulson
Photo 2020

Playing with Bokeh

Yet another wet day today, tried photography rain drops.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details

John Falconer
Terrific shot
November 23rd, 2023  
Heather
Fabulous, Peter! Love your focus on the one raindrop and your amazing bokeh! Fav
November 23rd, 2023  
