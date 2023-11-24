Previous
LED Lighting by pcoulson
LED Lighting

Playing with an LED light and crystal sphere and 6 second exposure. BoB
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous
November 24th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful image!
November 24th, 2023  
