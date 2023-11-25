Sign up
Previous
Photo 2022
Crystal Owl
Macro image of a clear crystal little owl
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
3
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3705
photos
83
followers
17
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
25th November 2023 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crystal
,
macro
,
owl
Heather
ace
A lovely capture, Peter! I like the light and refractions!
November 25th, 2023
JackieR
ace
I've got one of these!! Not easy to get such clarity!!
November 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a beauty.
November 25th, 2023
