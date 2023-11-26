Sign up
Previous
Photo 2023
Leaves are Falling
We are losing the autumn leaves now along the canal
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
3
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Views
4
3
2
365-5
ILCE-7RM4
26th November 2023 10:30am
Tags
canal
,
landscape
,
autumn
Heather
ace
This is a really pretty shot, Peter- even with most of the autumn leaves now gone. I like your pov to capture the towpath and the canal with the lovely reflections! Fav
November 26th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful shot. Great Point of View.
November 26th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful perspective
November 26th, 2023
