Nativity of Christ

Shot taken in the Chaple of Christ Church in Hipperholme, originally it was a Wesleyan Methodist Chapel formed 1870, since 2003 it has been a Methodist / United Reformed Local Ecumenical Partnership (LEP). our camera club meets every Tuesday in one of the rooms under this part of the building, I was testing out my wifes camera in low light setting with the camera on multiple shots effect, these are all stitched together in the camera to get the image, very clever.