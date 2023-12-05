Sign up
Previous
Photo 2032
Still Life
My effort for this weeks Capture 52 "Still Life" played with selective Colouring
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
4
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3715
photos
83
followers
17
following
556% complete
View this month »
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
5th December 2023 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still life
,
sc
,
52wc-2023-w49
Heather
ace
This is gorgeous, Peter! Love the light and shadows on the orange petals, and so stunning with the black background! A lovely arrangement, too! Fav!
December 5th, 2023
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thank you so much for your wonderful comment and Fav Heather as always its appreciated:)
December 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A lovely still life
December 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely composition.
December 5th, 2023
