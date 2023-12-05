Previous
Still Life by pcoulson
Still Life

My effort for this weeks Capture 52 "Still Life" played with selective Colouring
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather ace
This is gorgeous, Peter! Love the light and shadows on the orange petals, and so stunning with the black background! A lovely arrangement, too! Fav!
December 5th, 2023  
Peter ace
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you so much for your wonderful comment and Fav Heather as always its appreciated:)
December 5th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A lovely still life
December 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely composition.
December 5th, 2023  
