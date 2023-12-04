Sign up
Previous
Photo 2031
Across the Valley
Rain came today to wash away the most of the snow
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
2
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
4th December 2023 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
rain
,
landscape
Heather
ace
A great pov to capture this stunning landscape, Peter! Love the patches of green and white and the view of the houses below! Fav
December 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful point of view!
December 4th, 2023
