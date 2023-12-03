Sign up
Photo 2030
Photo 2030
Little Robin
Taken from my dining room window its been well cropped
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
3
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3713
photos
83
followers
17
following
Tags
bird
,
robin
Nova
ace
A handsome fella there Peter & crisp clear image. :) Nice to see you are still hanging out here. :)
December 3rd, 2023
Rosie Kind
ace
Such a dear little bird beautifully captured
December 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wow, this is a fantastic picture. your lens is excellent!
December 3rd, 2023
