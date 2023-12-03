Previous
Little Robin by pcoulson
Photo 2030

Little Robin

Taken from my dining room window its been well cropped
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
556% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nova ace
A handsome fella there Peter & crisp clear image. :) Nice to see you are still hanging out here. :)
December 3rd, 2023  
Rosie Kind ace
Such a dear little bird beautifully captured
December 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow, this is a fantastic picture. your lens is excellent!
December 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise