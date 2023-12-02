Cold Run Today

Previous
Photo 2029

Some of the 344 runner in this mornings Brighouse 5km Parkrun, I had to clear frost off my car first, the ground was rock hard as the temperature was minus seven degrees C, we must be mad,
2nd December 2023

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
Heather
Love the stream of colouful runners looping around the frozen field! That's mighty cold, Peter! Good for you! Fav
December 2nd, 2023  
Babs
You may be mad Peter but not alone. At least 343 other mad people out running in the cold.
December 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C
Great perspective. The runners seem to stay in a perfect line.
December 2nd, 2023  
