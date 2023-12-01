Previous
Rusty Backplates by pcoulson
Rusty Backplates

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Rust" a couple of old van brake backplates
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Babs
They look past their use by date.
December 1st, 2023  
Peter
@onewing Thank you Babs for your comment, these have cable activated brake wires not hydraulic pipes so would date them to no later than the 1940,s no idea why my friend has them in his workshop, I just took them outside to take a photograph:)
December 1st, 2023  
Heather
A great capture of the pebbly textures and earthy colour tones against the blue-white background (is that snow, Peter?)
December 1st, 2023  
