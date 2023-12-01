Sign up
Photo 2028
Rusty Backplates
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Rust" a couple of old van brake backplates
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
1st December 2023 2:19pm
Tags
rust
,
52wc-2023-w48
Babs
They look past their use by date.
December 1st, 2023
Peter
@onewing
Thank you Babs for your comment, these have cable activated brake wires not hydraulic pipes so would date them to no later than the 1940,s no idea why my friend has them in his workshop, I just took them outside to take a photograph:)
December 1st, 2023
Heather
A great capture of the pebbly textures and earthy colour tones against the blue-white background (is that snow, Peter?)
December 1st, 2023
