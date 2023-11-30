Previous
First Autumn Snow by pcoulson
First Autumn Snow

Woke this morning to a sprinkling of snow
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details

Heather
A pretty scene with the light covering of snow and the sun catching the tops of the trees and the buildings...but...is this early, Peter?
November 30th, 2023  
Peter
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you for your lovely comment Heather, yes indeed far to early it’s also only just above freezing all day, forecast for much the same until next week:)
November 30th, 2023  
