Previous
Photo 2027
First Autumn Snow
Woke this morning to a sprinkling of snow
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
2
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3710
photos
83
followers
17
following
555% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
30th November 2023 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
landscape
Heather
ace
A pretty scene with the light covering of snow and the sun catching the tops of the trees and the buildings...but...is this early, Peter?
November 30th, 2023
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thank you for your lovely comment Heather, yes indeed far to early it’s also only just above freezing all day, forecast for much the same until next week:)
November 30th, 2023
