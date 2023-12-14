Sign up
Photo 2041
Tatty Robin
A little Robin looking a little worse for wear
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
14th December 2023 10:08am
Tags
bird
,
robin
Lesley
ace
Ah he is a bit of a scruff, but still gorgeous
December 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
Fabulous detail, even if he looks a bit tatty.
December 14th, 2023
Peter
ace
@tinley23
Thank you for your lovely comment Lesley:)
December 14th, 2023
Peter
ace
@onewing
Thank you Babs for your comment, well it is party season may be he was out on the tiles last night:)
December 14th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
literally ruffled feathers!
December 14th, 2023
