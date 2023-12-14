Previous
Tatty Robin by pcoulson
Photo 2041

Tatty Robin

A little Robin looking a little worse for wear
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
559% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah he is a bit of a scruff, but still gorgeous
December 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
Fabulous detail, even if he looks a bit tatty.
December 14th, 2023  
Peter ace
@tinley23 Thank you for your lovely comment Lesley:)
December 14th, 2023  
Peter ace
@onewing Thank you Babs for your comment, well it is party season may be he was out on the tiles last night:)
December 14th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
literally ruffled feathers!
December 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise