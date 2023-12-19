Previous
Tree Decorations by pcoulson
Tree Decorations

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Christmas"
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Corinne C ace
So lovely
December 19th, 2023  
Heather ace
A beautiful close-up, Peter! And I see you have a souvenir from Canada :) Fav
December 19th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice
December 19th, 2023  
