The Colliers Arms

The Colliers Arms (Pub) standing between Park Road Elland and the Calder & Hebble Navigation Canal, close to Elland Lock, this pub has been totally re-furbished following the 2015 floods and has a pleasant canal side setting.
Heather ace
What a lovely setting along the canal for the pub. Those are solid and impressive looking brick buildings, too!
December 18th, 2023  
Lesley ace
I bet this is super-busy in summer
December 18th, 2023  
