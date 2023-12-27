Sign up
Photo 2054
Photography the Geese
Managed to get out from the mayhem for a short walk today
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
Tags
geese
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful image!
December 29th, 2023
