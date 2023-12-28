Previous
Drawing for the artwall by pcoulson
Our granddaughters drawing of our family for display on our art wall
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Lou Ann ace
I love this! How old is your granddaughter? She’s quite an artist.
December 29th, 2023  
