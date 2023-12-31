Sign up
Previous
Photo 2058
Last Walk 2023
My last walk down to the Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal this year, given the HDR treatment to brighten up a cold, grey and wet day, posting early we have a party tonight to get to:)
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
canal
,
hdr
,
calder & hebble navigation
Krista Marson
ace
a nice place to stroll
December 31st, 2023
