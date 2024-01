Water Splash

my effort for this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Water"

sorry for my lack of contact over the last week I was blue lighted into Calderdale hospital on Sunday suffering a TIA (mini stroke) after lots of work by the good people in the NHS I'm back home again unfortunately I'm having to take it easy for the next 4 weeks and also can't drive until get the knod from the consultant, so please bear with me