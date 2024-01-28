Sign up
Previous
Photo 2080
High Key Grandchildren
Had a visit today from our son took the opportunity to get a few shots of our grandchildren
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
4
3
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3764
photos
82
followers
17
following
569% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
28th January 2024 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sepia
,
portrait
,
high key
,
grandchildren
Nova
ace
What a wonderful capture of these precious little ones.
January 28th, 2024
JackieR
ace
This is a fabulous portrait. I do hope you'll print and hang it prominently and proudly
January 28th, 2024
Peter
ace
@novab
Thank you so much for your lovely comment Nova, unusually they were happy to pose together today:)
January 28th, 2024
Peter
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Many thanks for your wonderful comment and Fav its much appreciated Jackie, may just do that I need to update some old images:)
January 28th, 2024
