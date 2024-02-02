Previous
German House Lightcliffe by pcoulson
Photo 2085

German House Lightcliffe

Built around 1741 by John Holmes the owner of the adjacent property Smith House in Lightcliffe
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
571% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
lots of decorative elements!
February 2nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
It's a wonderful building with such a strong character..
February 2nd, 2024  
Dawn ace
A nice b & w of this fabulous old building
February 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise