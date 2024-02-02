Sign up
Photo 2085
German House Lightcliffe
Built around 1741 by John Holmes the owner of the adjacent property Smith House in Lightcliffe
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
3
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3770
photos
81
followers
17
following
571% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
2nd February 2024 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
lightcliffe
,
for2024
Annie-Sue
ace
lots of decorative elements!
February 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It's a wonderful building with such a strong character..
February 2nd, 2024
Dawn
ace
A nice b & w of this fabulous old building
February 2nd, 2024
