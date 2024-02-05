Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2088
Lightcliffe Village
Looking across the fields to Lightcliffe village
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3773
photos
81
followers
17
following
572% complete
View this month »
2081
2082
2083
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
Latest from all albums
2082
2083
225
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
5th February 2024 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
church
,
landscape
,
for2024
Heather
ace
I like your perspective, Peter, as you situate the village with the large field in the foreground. Great shapes, too, with all the peaks and rooftops!
February 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close