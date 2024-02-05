Previous
Lightcliffe Village by pcoulson
Photo 2088

Lightcliffe Village

Looking across the fields to Lightcliffe village
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
572% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
I like your perspective, Peter, as you situate the village with the large field in the foreground. Great shapes, too, with all the peaks and rooftops!
February 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise