Photo 2087
Lightcliffe Cricket Club Pavilion
This is the replacement for the original wooden pavilion that stood here for 101 years
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
cricket
,
club
,
pavilion
,
lightcliffe
,
for2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Nice pavilion
February 4th, 2024
