Photo 2089
Is it teatime yet
My entry in the Capture52 challenge "common objects looking extraordinary"
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
4
3
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3774
photos
81
followers
17
following
2082
2083
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2083
225
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
6th February 2024 10:48am
b&w
,
for2024
,
52wc-2024-w6
Rob Z
ace
Lol - that's so good...
February 6th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Oh how clever, Peter. I love this!
February 6th, 2024
Nova
ace
Love this creative image Peter! It's makes me smile. :)
February 6th, 2024
Rosie Kind
ace
That's brilliant
February 6th, 2024
