Previous
Photo 2097
Carnation
Splash of red today
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3782
photos
81
followers
17
following
574% complete
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
14th February 2024 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
carnation
,
sc
,
for2024
Rob Z
ace
Nicely done with a double splash...
February 14th, 2024
