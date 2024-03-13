Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2125
Reading in the sunshine
Notice this gent sat on a bench along the canal reading a book, took this candid shot he had no idea I was there.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3812
photos
83
followers
17
following
582% complete
View this month »
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
13th March 2024 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candid
Lesley
ace
I envy this chap. Lovely candid.
March 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close