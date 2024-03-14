Previous
Birthday Girl by pcoulson
Birthday Girl

our granddaughter 7 years old today, she had a after school party at home with her friends and we got invited to
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
John Falconer ace
What a beautiful birthday image. Great capture.
March 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful shot of the birthday girl.
March 15th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Gorgeous....love the skirt
March 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A lovely photo of the birthday girl!
March 15th, 2024  
