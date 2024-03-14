Sign up
Photo 2126
Birthday Girl
our granddaughter 7 years old today, she had a after school party at home with her friends and we got invited to
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3813
photos
83
followers
17
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365-5
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
14th March 2024 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
granddaughter
,
7years old
John Falconer
ace
What a beautiful birthday image. Great capture.
March 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful shot of the birthday girl.
March 15th, 2024
Annie D
ace
Gorgeous....love the skirt
March 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A lovely photo of the birthday girl!
March 15th, 2024
