Smith House Lightcliffe by pcoulson
Photo 2127

Smith House Lightcliffe

Another shot of Smith House in Lightcliffe just before the rain came, front view posted 20th Feb, see link https://365project.org/pcoulson/365-5/2024-02-20
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013
Louise & Ken ace
That home is quite the charmer! Imagine living there!
March 15th, 2024  
Heather ace
I like the angle you used for this capture, Peter. A beautiful house and big old trees all around!
March 15th, 2024  
