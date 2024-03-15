Sign up
Previous
Photo 2127
Smith House Lightcliffe
Another shot of Smith House in Lightcliffe just before the rain came, front view posted 20th Feb, see link
https://365project.org/pcoulson/365-5/2024-02-20
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
architecture
,
lightcliffe
,
smith house
Louise & Ken
That home is quite the charmer! Imagine living there!
March 15th, 2024
Heather
I like the angle you used for this capture, Peter. A beautiful house and big old trees all around!
March 15th, 2024
