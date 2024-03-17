Previous
Holes in my Garden by pcoulson
Holes in my Garden

Found lots of small holes in my grassed area of the garden, clearly this is where the Squirrels have been storing the Hazel nuts off our trees
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Lou Ann ace
Oh my! This reminds me of the holes in our lawn when we had a bad hailstorm. The insurance Adjustor measured them to verify the size of hail that ruined our roof. I’m happy for you that your holes are “squirrel made”.
March 18th, 2024  
