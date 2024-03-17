Sign up
Previous
Photo 2129
Holes in my Garden
Found lots of small holes in my grassed area of the garden, clearly this is where the Squirrels have been storing the Hazel nuts off our trees
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
1
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3816
photos
83
followers
17
following
583% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
17th March 2024 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hazel
,
nuts
,
squirrels
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my! This reminds me of the holes in our lawn when we had a bad hailstorm. The insurance Adjustor measured them to verify the size of hail that ruined our roof. I’m happy for you that your holes are “squirrel made”.
March 18th, 2024
