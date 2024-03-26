Sign up
Previous
Photo 2138
Robin
Captured this Robin in the woodland this morning my entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Nature"
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3825
photos
83
followers
17
following
585% complete
View this month »
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
26th March 2024 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
robin
,
52wc-2024-w13
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous portrait! The focus on his eyes is wonderful
March 26th, 2024
Peter
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much Corinne for your wonderful comment and adding as a Fav its appreciate as always:)
March 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
