Robin by pcoulson
Photo 2138

Robin

Captured this Robin in the woodland this morning my entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Nature"
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Corinne C ace
A fabulous portrait! The focus on his eyes is wonderful
March 26th, 2024  
Peter ace
@corinnec Thank you so much Corinne for your wonderful comment and adding as a Fav its appreciate as always:)
March 26th, 2024  
