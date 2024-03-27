Sign up
Photo 2139
Little Dunnock
Shot taken yesterday on my walk
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
3
3
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
26th March 2024 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
dunnock
KV
ace
Cute little fellow. Nicely focused and framed.
March 27th, 2024
Heather
ace
A great capture, Peter! Wonderful details with its feathers! And I love how it seems to be turning towards you! Fav
March 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A stunning image!
March 27th, 2024
