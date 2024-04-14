Simon 45468

Previous
Our son competing in the Manchester Marathon at 23 miles in, his wife giving him a bottle of water and his son running alongside as he passed us by
Andy Oz ace
Great picture, @pcoulson!
He certainly looks fresher than I would at that stage!
Well done, Simon! 👏

Love the Batman in the background too.
April 14th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Impressive. Our daughter's boyfriend also completed the Manchester Marathon today!
April 14th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Well done Simon and son!
April 14th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
A super memento for him to keep.
April 14th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Well done
April 14th, 2024  
