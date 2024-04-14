Sign up
Photo 2157
Simon 45468
Our son competing in the Manchester Marathon at 23 miles in, his wife giving him a bottle of water and his son running alongside as he passed us by
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3844
photos
83
followers
16
following
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
Tags
street
,
marathon
,
manchester
Andy Oz
Great picture,
@pcoulson
!
He certainly looks fresher than I would at that stage!
Well done, Simon! 👏
Love the Batman in the background too.
April 14th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
Impressive. Our daughter's boyfriend also completed the Manchester Marathon today!
April 14th, 2024
Dorothy
Well done Simon and son!
April 14th, 2024
Rob Z
A super memento for him to keep.
April 14th, 2024
Dawn
Well done
April 14th, 2024
