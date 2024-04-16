Previous
Christmas Cactus by pcoulson
Christmas Cactus

This flower is growing vertical on the catus in our kitchen its most unusual
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Corinne C ace
Wow what a great close up!
April 16th, 2024  
