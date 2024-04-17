Previous
Not what you Think by pcoulson
Photo 2160

Not what you Think

This is my entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "not what you see" or not what you imagine your seeing
(its an image of my wifes arm bent at the elbow)
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
That's a brilliant interpretation
April 17th, 2024  
