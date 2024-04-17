Sign up
Photo 2160
Not what you Think
This is my entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "not what you see" or not what you imagine your seeing
(its an image of my wifes arm bent at the elbow)
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
1
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3847
photos
83
followers
16
following
Tags
52wc-2024-w16
JackieR
ace
That's a brilliant interpretation
April 17th, 2024
