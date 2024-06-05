Previous
Foxgloves by pcoulson
Photo 2206

Foxgloves

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Emerging" wild floxgloves just emerging
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful close up
June 5th, 2024  
Heather ace
Oh yes- This is a beautiful way to show "emerging." Lovely with your focus and dof, Peter! Fav
June 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise