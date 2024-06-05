Sign up
Previous
Photo 2206
Foxgloves
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Emerging" wild floxgloves just emerging
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
2
3
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
Tags
flower
,
wild
,
foxglove
,
52wc-2024-w23
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful close up
June 5th, 2024
Heather
ace
Oh yes- This is a beautiful way to show "emerging." Lovely with your focus and dof, Peter! Fav
June 5th, 2024
