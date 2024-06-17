Previous
Red Poppy by pcoulson
Red Poppy

This variety are called "Red Pom Poms" unusual looking poppies for sure.
17th June 2024

Peter

@pcoulson
Rob Z ace
It's very lovely - very like a carnation..
June 17th, 2024  
