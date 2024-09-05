Previous
Flood Level by pcoulson
This is the hight of the water level of the river Calder in the massive calder valley flood on 26th December 2015 at this point the water was across the bridge and was 5.3metres or 17.4 feet above its normal level
Peter

@pcoulson
