Photo 2298
Flood Level
This is the hight of the water level of the river Calder in the massive calder valley flood on 26th December 2015 at this point the water was across the bridge and was 5.3metres or 17.4 feet above its normal level
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
5th September 2024 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
sign
river calder
