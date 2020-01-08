Previous
Streets of Jerusalem by pdulis
Photo 685

Streets of Jerusalem


The Old City of Jerusalem is a must for any photographer visiting Israel. There are many fabulous opportunities for travel photographers to get great photos of Jerusalem when the streets are not as busy
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

Amanda Thepanda
Fantastic shot
January 7th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful ! beautiful in its monotones ! fav
January 7th, 2020  
Dianne
This is terrific. Fav
January 7th, 2020  
