Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Peaked our head into the church to see this dramatic lighting on the steps with the shadowy figure - it all led to a sense of mystery. Some think the well worn steps lead to Golgotha crucifixion site
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
