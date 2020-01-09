Sign up
Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Peaked our head into the church to see this dramatic lighting on the steps with the shadowy figure - it all led to a sense of mystery. Some think the well worn steps lead to Golgotha crucifixion site
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1051
photos
246
followers
33
following
Views
7
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th September 2019 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
