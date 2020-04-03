Sign up
Photo 738
Frozen Blue Squill Flower
We know that spring has arrived when these beautiful little blue flowers start sprouting up all over our gardens. Happy spring to all my 365 friends :)
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
frozen
,
squill
bruni
ace
Awesome shot. would love to the a blue flowers in a garden setting.
April 4th, 2020
Rick
ace
Another great shot. So neat being in the ice.
April 4th, 2020
