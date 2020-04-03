Previous
Frozen Blue Squill Flower by pdulis
Photo 738

Frozen Blue Squill Flower

We know that spring has arrived when these beautiful little blue flowers start sprouting up all over our gardens. Happy spring to all my 365 friends :)
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
bruni ace
Awesome shot. would love to the a blue flowers in a garden setting.
April 4th, 2020  
Rick ace
Another great shot. So neat being in the ice.
April 4th, 2020  
