The Gooderham Building by pdulis
The Gooderham Building

The iconic Gooderham Building, also known as the Flatiron Building, is an historic triangle shaped office building in Toronto, Ontario.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
