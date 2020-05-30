Previous
Sunrise over Brant Street Pier by pdulis
Sunrise over Brant Street Pier

Brant Street Pier is a signature attraction in Burlington, Ontario. Its a photographic gem, especially during sunrise.
Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
gloria jones ace
Fabulous leading lines that take the eye to the end and through this excellent photo...great light
May 30th, 2020  
M…joe ace
Beautiful capture—- I’ve notice you’re using 6D,I now regret selling mine 😢
May 30th, 2020  
Virginia Stapleton ace
Lovely blue grays set off by the warm tones. Nice "clear as glass" water and striking clouds. Fave
May 30th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
Love the light and reflections
May 30th, 2020  
