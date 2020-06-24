Sign up
Photo 820
Kawartha Lake Barn
The first European settlers to create homesteads in North America all had barns. Today with the move to cities, farms are no longer as prevalent as they had been in the past. Today abandoned farms are becoming a noticeable feature of the landscape.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1185
photos
313
followers
44
following
813
814
815
816
817
818
819
820
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
21st June 2020 7:45am
sunrise
abandoned
barns
kawartha
marlboromaam
ace
That's a lovely scene!
June 25th, 2020
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Old barns sure make for great pictures......love the lighting. FAV
June 25th, 2020
Danette Thompson
ace
Just love this...the barn, the light, the flowers!
June 25th, 2020
