Kawartha Lake Barn

The first European settlers to create homesteads in North America all had barns. Today with the move to cities, farms are no longer as prevalent as they had been in the past. Today abandoned farms are becoming a noticeable feature of the landscape.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
marlboromaam ace
That's a lovely scene!
June 25th, 2020  
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
Old barns sure make for great pictures......love the lighting. FAV
June 25th, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
Just love this...the barn, the light, the flowers!
June 25th, 2020  
