Photo 877
Marie Curtis Park Pier
A tree-framed view of Marie Curtis Park line the Etobicoke Creek as it ripples out towards Lake Ontario. Panfish, smallmouth bass are caught off the pier making it a popular fishing spot.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
3
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1242
photos
328
followers
47
following
240% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
19th August 2020 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
pier
,
ontario
,
marie
,
curtis
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific comp.
August 20th, 2020
Ian JB
Wonderful tranquil scene, Lovely sunrise lighting. great image.
August 20th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Lovely reflections
August 20th, 2020
