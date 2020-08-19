Previous
Marie Curtis Park Pier by pdulis
Marie Curtis Park Pier

A tree-framed view of Marie Curtis Park line the Etobicoke Creek as it ripples out towards Lake Ontario. Panfish, smallmouth bass are caught off the pier making it a popular fishing spot.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Shutterbug ace
Terrific comp.
August 20th, 2020  
Ian JB
Wonderful tranquil scene, Lovely sunrise lighting. great image.
August 20th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Lovely reflections
August 20th, 2020  
