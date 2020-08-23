Previous
Next
Morning Storm ... by pdulis
Photo 881

Morning Storm ...

Morning storm passes over Leuty Lifeguard station. Many photographers waiting for the sunrise had left and I had the place all to myself. Never leave too early on a photo shoot.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Oh wow! That's a very cool capture!
August 24th, 2020  
joeyM ace
👌👌👌
August 24th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great advise :-) great composition, and your waiting was worth it. Those colors in the sky are so pretty o against all those clouds .
August 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise