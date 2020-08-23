Sign up
Photo 881
Morning Storm ...
Morning storm passes over Leuty Lifeguard station. Many photographers waiting for the sunrise had left and I had the place all to myself. Never leave too early on a photo shoot.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1246
photos
328
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd August 2020 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
sunrise
,
storm
,
lake
,
ontario
,
lifeguard
,
leuty
marlboromaam
ace
Oh wow! That's a very cool capture!
August 24th, 2020
joeyM
ace
👌👌👌
August 24th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great advise :-) great composition, and your waiting was worth it. Those colors in the sky are so pretty o against all those clouds .
August 24th, 2020
