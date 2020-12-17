Previous
Winter Barn by pdulis
Photo 997

Winter Barn

The farmer smells snow one brisk winter night. The next morning, the whole farm is cloaked in white flakes ...
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Corinne C ace
Stunningly beautiful!
December 18th, 2020  
