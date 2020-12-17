Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 997
Winter Barn
The farmer smells snow one brisk winter night. The next morning, the whole farm is cloaked in white flakes ...
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1362
photos
338
followers
51
following
990
991
992
993
994
995
996
997
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
17th December 2020 7:30pm
Tags
sunset
,
winter
,
barn
,
ontario
,
fields
Corinne C
ace
Stunningly beautiful!
December 18th, 2020
